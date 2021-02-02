You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Logic, evidence and impeachments

To the editor: Recently I have heard two U.S. senators say that one of the reasons they oppose an impeachment trial for Donald Trump is that he has already been punished by losing the election. I hope most of our senators don’t use similar illogic when listening to the arguments and evidence during the trial.

By the time Trump allegedly incited the mob attack on the Capitol, he had already lost the election. True, the finalizing of the election results was still underway, but the people had already voted and many, many challenges to those results had been rejected by the courts. Trump had already lost both in the popular vote and in the Electoral College.

If you are going to define Congress’s finalizing of the election results as Trump having lost the election, then you would have to argue that his alleged crimes were against only Congress. It’s straightforward cause and effect. A: Trump incited the mob, which attacked the Capitol and disrupted the proceedings. B: Congress reconvened and upheld the election results. Therefore, Congress “punished” Trump accepting the Electoral College votes. 

But this doesn’t make sense. Congress wasn’t voting for or against Trump, it was merely accepting the Electoral College votes. It sort of makes sense only if you believe the election results were fraudulent and that Congress accepted those results because of the actions Trump had taken earlier that day. That’s a huge stretch. One that belies reality.

Besides, Trump’s alleged crimes were against our whole country. The country had voted against him, and then the alleged crime occurred. A: Trump incited the mob, which attacked the Capitol. B: He lost the election weeks earlier. Therefore, he was punished by the action that happened weeks before his alleged crime? This is illogical. The election results cannot be used as punishment.

Whatever, the outcome of the trial, I hope all of our senators at least try to use a semblance of logic in determining their votes. We can survive as a nation only if we agree to use logic and reason as a way of making decisions and finding compromise.

