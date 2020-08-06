'Local news' broadcasts?

To the editor: Augie Hiebert would probably be rolling over in his grave if he could see the KTVF local news broadcaster refer to Gray Television personality Jacqueline Policastro’s “interview” with the president.
In what amounts to a three-minute campaign speech, the president claimed that he would need to “step in” because Congress has “still” not agreed upon a stimulus plan because “the problem we have is that they are looking, the Democrats, to take care of states that are poorly run, they want to do bailout money that has nothing to do with corona, it has to do with something different, years of neglect and not good management.”
An actual journalist would have posed the obvious follow-up question: Specifically, which states want to misuse stimulus money on which inappropriate projects? But these “interviews” are too scripted to allow the president to deviate into claims that are easily fact checked.
Instead, the infomercial, really more reminiscent of cold-war propaganda clips, continues in a manner to allow the “great leader” to expound on how a designated general will dispense the vaccine to a grateful nation.
If unsubstantiated claims continue to be aired on both Gray Television owned KTVF Channel 11 and KXDF Channel 13, maybe they should allow equal airtime for fact check rebuttals?