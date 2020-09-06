Lincoln's words

To the editor: One hundred and fifty-seven years ago, Abraham Lincoln spoke these words at the site of the battleground at Gettysburg Pennsylvania:
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.
“Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated can long endure.”
It seems to me that we are once again facing such a test: Can a nation, our nation, endure the rending, tearing, wrenching factionalism that pervades our society? I don’t know the answer, I fear that we cannot. But if we are to honor all those who have given their lives to ensure that such a nation can endure, we must find a way to talk to one another, to find the common ground which unites us.
We agree, do we not, about the value of human life. We agree, do we not, about our care for our children and for ensuring that there is a world in which our children’s descendants can thrive.
I believe that we agree that all people should have the same access to even-handed justice. Certainly it is no accident that Lady Justice is always portrayed as blind.
I do not know the next step, but I am willing to meet with others who share this sense of danger, that we are at literally a pivot point in our history.
The concluding sentences of that great Lincoln address are as pertinent and as pressing today as they were a century and a half ago:
“It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.”