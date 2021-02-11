You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Lies and consequences

  • Comments

To the editor: Too fainthearted, too lazy, or for their own purposes, the media has too often let politicians get away with lying to the public. Indeed, some opinionated, fear mongering media encourage and amplify their lies.

Letting lying politicians get away with hypocrisy merely encourages more hypocrisy. Thus, politicians who vote to give trillions in tax breaks for the rich still claim to be “fiscally conservative.” Claim to be for “law and order” despite voting to not even hear evidence before ending the impeachment trial of a criminal president. Claim to be “compassionate conservatives” and showed hysteric outrage when the Clinton administration repatriated a child to his father in Cuba but silence and utter inaction when the past Republican administration caged and permanently separated over 500 young children from their parents.

Those gullible enough to be audience for those media and voters for those politicians are told that by doing so they are patriotic, but are they really? They’ve been gulled into doing what in the short term makes a few people richer or more powerful, not into doing what makes the long term future of our country better.

I was appalled that such a liar as Trump was elected. As an Alaskan I am ashamed that Alaskans voted to reelect him and to retain his enablers in Congress. I hope that at least some folks will learn valuable lessons from the wreckage Trump left behind and that it will vaccinate us against such lying disasters in the future.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.