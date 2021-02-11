Lies and consequences

To the editor: Too fainthearted, too lazy, or for their own purposes, the media has too often let politicians get away with lying to the public. Indeed, some opinionated, fear mongering media encourage and amplify their lies.
Letting lying politicians get away with hypocrisy merely encourages more hypocrisy. Thus, politicians who vote to give trillions in tax breaks for the rich still claim to be “fiscally conservative.” Claim to be for “law and order” despite voting to not even hear evidence before ending the impeachment trial of a criminal president. Claim to be “compassionate conservatives” and showed hysteric outrage when the Clinton administration repatriated a child to his father in Cuba but silence and utter inaction when the past Republican administration caged and permanently separated over 500 young children from their parents.
Those gullible enough to be audience for those media and voters for those politicians are told that by doing so they are patriotic, but are they really? They’ve been gulled into doing what in the short term makes a few people richer or more powerful, not into doing what makes the long term future of our country better.
I was appalled that such a liar as Trump was elected. As an Alaskan I am ashamed that Alaskans voted to reelect him and to retain his enablers in Congress. I hope that at least some folks will learn valuable lessons from the wreckage Trump left behind and that it will vaccinate us against such lying disasters in the future.