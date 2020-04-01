Let's plan for the next one

To the editor: Clearly we are experiencing major shortages of supplies dealing with this pandemic. Let’s leave the blame game to the major national media people and the politicians. They do it better. Clearly the system is broken.
We have national armories all over the Lower 48 loaded with reserve ordnance. The thought process here was in case of a national catastrophe we would not have our eggs in one basket. Been like that since 1775. So begs the question: Wouldn’t it be prudent to build about 20 or so national CDC/FEMA complexes in reasonable safe areas that would warehouse mega backup supplies for hospitals.
This is one time I do not totally agree with Trump. It makes no sense for 50 states to have backup supplies for just themselves. It makes more sense to have 20 medical armories to back up the states in there respective sectors.
Common ground folks! Let’s make America better.