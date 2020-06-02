Let's paint the pavement

To the editor: On Friday, I was biking down Farmers Loop, approaching the traffic light at the intersection of College Road and University Avenue, when a man in an SUV slowed down beside me to give advice. He told me to get on the bike path. There are a couple things that many noncycling motorists do not realize, especially those who like to advise cyclists. One is that taking the bike path is not always a safe option. The other is that road riding is legal and, with cooperation from drivers, safe.
The Farmers Loop bicycle path is heavily used by pedestrians, often two and three abreast, pushing strollers and walking dogs. It is a perfect place for young children just learning to ride. Skateboarders, rollerbladers, and people on scooters are also found. Often, cyclists go faster than this bike path allows. Farmers Loop to College Road is downhill and cyclists may average 20 mph. This is considerably faster than the aforementioned traffic commonly found on the bike path, and to make use of the path would be dangerous. The wide shoulder on Farmers Loop lends itself to safe biking, assuming drivers know and accept that bikers can be there.
The biggest danger is drivers slowing down alongside a cyclist to dispense advice. I know that most of these drivers mean well, but their concern is misplaced and they may inadvertently run a cyclist off the road in their exuberance. I believe a good remedy for the situation would be to stencil bicycle lane silhouettes every quarter mile or so along the Farmers Loop shoulder. This would designate the shoulder a legitimate lane for bicycling (which it is), and it would continue to be used by motor vehicles for emergency stopping. Drivers would be freed of any doubt that cyclists have a right to the road. I volunteer to do the painting if someone will provide me with a stencil and the authorization.