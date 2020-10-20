Let's keep Justice Carney

To the editor: I firmly believe that Sue Carney, whom I have known personally for 20 years, should be retained as a justice on the Alaska Supreme Court. Here’s why:
1. To my knowledge, she is a talented and disciplined lawyer whose first and only professional frame of reference is the law as it is enacted and enforced by the people of Alaska. She doesn’t seek to change the law, just to ensure that it be implemented as written.
2. I’m not alone in my high regard for her. Her peer group, the Alaska Judicial Council, finds that she has “met or exceeded all performance standards” and has recommended, unanimously, that she be retained on the Supreme Court. See http://www.ajc.state.ak.us/retention/ret20carney.html.
3. I know she has personal beliefs — just as does everyone else, including myself and those who seek to unseat her. However, her personal beliefs are just that, personal, and I have never known them to be reflected in her professional actions.
4. She cares deeply about the people of Alaska and in protecting the rights of all Alaskans as provided for by state law and the state Constitution.
5. She walks her talk and is a loyal, caring family and Fairbanks community member.
From my viewpoint, she is an asset to the Alaska Supreme Court. I will be voting to retain her. Please join me.