Letter to the Editor

'Let the people decide'

To the editor: I have been composing this in my mind, and now Senator Murkowski has publicly stated much of what I was thinking. She is correct that this impeachment trial is inherently unfair, due to the promise of acquittal in advance by the Senate majority. And prolonging the ordeal by considering new evidence would apparently not change their determination, compounding the disgrace of our institutions.

So now according to Alan Dershowitz, a president cannot be impeached, no matter what he has done, if among his motives is the belief that the welfare of the country depends on his remaining in power. And if the House dares to impeach, he can block the evidence, then be upheld by a Supreme Court whose majority members have been appointed by the same president.

“Let the people decide” is the cry. So we will see if the people reelect a wannabe dictator who says he is the only one who can save us from our enemies. Very much as 88% of the German voters enthusiastically endorsed Hitler, who incited fear and hatred of liberals, foreigners and ethnic minorities.

