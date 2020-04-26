Letter to the Editor

Let’s be patient

To the editor: I am proud of all Alaskans who are contributing to the effort to contain the COVID-19 virus, whether on the front line, behind the scenes, or in our homes. The leadership of the health care community, Alaska Native leaders, and local elected officials; the clear communication from the Department of Health and Social Services; the notification and follow-up of exposed individuals; and the cooperation of businesses and the public has dealt the virus a major blow in Alaska.

As hard as it has been to close schools and many businesses, adjust to working and learning at home, and cancel or restrict many of the activities that make our lives enjoyable and fulfilling, it may be even more challenging as we enter the next phase of the pandemic: opening up responsibly. Here are some thoughts on how to make this transition easier, knowing that there will be some bumps in the road.

As restrictions are gradually lifted, let’s focus on what we are able to do, rather than what we can’t do. Appreciate every change, and encourage others, especially children and youths, with a positive attitude.

The Department of Health and Social Services guidelines about COVID19, which are well written, are a great resource. They are based on disease trends in our communities, how the virus behaves and how human beings interact.

Successful hunters or fishermen often try to think like the animals they seek, imagining how and where they are traveling. We can do the same with this virus and by being vigilant and doing everything we can to protect ourselves and others. Let’s remember that the government isn’t the enemy, the virus is.

Recognize that every store, office, and restaurant that is allowed to open will be doing a lot more work to provide service according to guidelines designed to reduce the spread of the virus. Let’s not be annoyed or frustrated with them. They are trying to stay open without infecting us. Let’s thank them instead.

Let’s all do our part while we look forward to a time when our “fashion statement” masks will be considered a souvenir of the 2020 Pandemic.

Jennifer Schmidt, RN

Fairbanks

