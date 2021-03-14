You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Let it trickle up

To the editor: The $1.9 trillion dollar bill signed by the president drives Republicans crazy for two reasons.

First, like under the Obama administration, the Republicans don’t want to see the Democrats achieve any major legislation. Secondly, the current bill will get money in the hands of a majority of average Americans. That means that the economy will be a “trickle up” economy. The Republicans prefer a “trickle down” economy where huge tax exemptions are given to the extremely wealth with the idea they will spend money that will trickle down to the majority of Americans.

Given the large number of Americans needing financial help, “trickle down” isn’t working.

President Obama — despite opposition by the Republicans — passed the Affordable Care Act, which has had a positive effect on millions of our population. Now, President Biden is accomplishing another historic success. Compare that to the accomplishment of Donald Trump. He will be known to have encouraged an attack on the Capitol building in which five people died.

James Allen

Fairbanks

