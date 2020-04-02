Lessons from the virus

To the editor: I’m sure we’ve all learned something from the current pandemic. For me, three lessons stand out.
First, we are dependent on a global commercial network. Our products, even if assembled here, have critical components manufactured in other countries or we draw resources from far-flung fields, orchards or pastures. Especially in Alaska, without our modern commercial transportation system these products would dwindle or cease.
Unfortunately, commerce is amoral. This isn’t to say good people don’t work at or lead companies, but the aim of all businesses is to provide desired goods and services at the lowest cost and the greatest profit. Without government intervention and subsidized contracts, it is doubtful corporations would act against their prime directives and shareholders for simply the good of citizens. Certainly, it’s more complicated than that, but the history of companies hiding yet continuing harmful behaviors is too long to cite.
So, my second observation is we are also dependent on a network of social providers and services whose aim is our good, and the fullest flowering of this network can and should be government. Understandably, we are grateful to the frontline responders: police, firefighters, health care providers. I’m sure many parents home schooling their kids have a new appreciation for teachers, counselors and school aides. But I am also thankful for the leaders at every level who speak clearly, compassionately and honestly, who explain the plan of action and clear the way for resources, and who remind us we are all in this together.
That togetherness brings me to my final if obvious insight: We are inextricably bound to the vast web of life. It is the network that permits the other two. Just consider, a submicroscopic entity has both stalled the global economy and taxed to breaking the resources of governments. The coronavirus does what evolution designed it to, but some assumed our wealth and technology shielded us from nature’s forces. I hope we recall this intimate and profound dependency once we emerge from the pandemic. If scientists are right, climate change offers greater and more terrible challenges ahead.