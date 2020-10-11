LeBon strong UA

To the editor: Unfortunately, the University of Alaska has taken state budget cuts since 2015, with the largest cut last year of 41%. I know from direct experience as UA president during these tough years that Rep. Bart LeBon worked hard to get much-needed relief from that devastating cut to UA’s budget.
That huge budget cut was the result of a long series of events, including the governor’s initial proposed cut, the Legislature’s reinstatement of UA’s budget, the governor’s veto of the Legislature’s budget for UA, the Legislature’s attempt to override the governor’s veto, and, finally, the budget agreement between the UA regents and the governor.
Throughout that lengthy, painful, disruptive process, Bart steadfastly supported UA. He did not engage in partisan political posturing. Instead, he voted time and again for UA’s budget; he voted to restore funding in the operating budget; he supported capital funds to reduce UA’s debt and faculty maintenance; and he voted in a bipartisan effort to override the governor’s veto.
Bart’s commitment to UA has never wavered, and I am confident in his ongoing dedication to UA’s success.