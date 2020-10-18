You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

LeBon is best choice

To the editor: I live in House District 1, and I continue to strongly support Bart LeBon for state House.

Bart LeBon won “Business Leader of the Year” back in 2002 from the UAF School of Management. With that, he joined some of the Interior’s most important leaders. Leaders with high credibility. Leaders who get things done.

Here’s the reality: Few in our community understand the real economics of Fairbanks, and, frankly, the state, better than Bart. As many know, there is no better defender of UAF. His advocacy goes back decades and continues to this day.

Bart has superb business acumen. His command of fiscal issues made him an invaluable member of the House Finance Committee. His real-world experience and subsequent advice was highly sought by others.

With lower oil prices, COVID-19 collateral consequences, and open questions about what should be done with the permanent fund dividend, the budget will be a significant challenge for the next few years. Fairbanks needs experience and discipline. Fairbanks needs Bart LeBon.

