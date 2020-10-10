LeBon for state House

To the editor: Bart LeBon has done an excellent job representing Fairbanks in the state House. He has shown that his top priorities are the well-being of his district, the North Star Borough, and the state of Alaska — in that order.
He is an ardent supporter of the university, public education, small business owners and taxpayers of our borough. Bart has worked across party lines and with legislators from other parts of the state when it is in the best interest of the residents of Fairbanks. He is driven by what makes the best sense for the future of our community and state. He has a keen understanding of the budget process and is a respected voice in the tough decision-making process still to come.
I’ve known Bart for more than 25 years and have always found him to be an honest, reasonable man, a natural leader and team player, one who will listen carefully to his constituents.
I voted for him and am proud of the job he has done. I will vote for Bart LeBon again, and I hope Fairbanks votes to keep him as our District 1 representative.