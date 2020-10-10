You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

LeBon for state House

To the editor: Bart LeBon has done an excellent job representing Fairbanks in the state House. He has shown that his top priorities are the well-being of his district, the North Star Borough, and the state of Alaska — in that order.

He is an ardent supporter of the university, public education, small business owners and taxpayers of our borough. Bart has worked across party lines and with legislators from other parts of the state when it is in the best interest of the residents of Fairbanks. He is driven by what makes the best sense for the future of our community and state. He has a keen understanding of the budget process and is a respected voice in the tough decision-making process still to come.

I’ve known Bart for more than 25 years and have always found him to be an honest, reasonable man, a natural leader and team player, one who will listen carefully to his constituents.

I voted for him and am proud of the job he has done. I will vote for Bart LeBon again, and I hope Fairbanks votes to keep him as our District 1 representative.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.