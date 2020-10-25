LeBon for House District 1

To the editor: Bart LeBon understands the value of local businesses to the Fairbanks economy. He respects their investment of hard work, dollars, and job creation for the benefit of our community. He has always been a great supporter of the tourism industry… and a great neighbor!
In his first term in Juneau, Bart has already proven himself as a leader by being elected by his peers to a leadership position as a member of the powerful House Finance Committee. This is impressive, but more importantly, it is a testament to why the folks in Fairbanks sent him to Juneau in the first place. He has the skills, talent, and personal integrity to effectively represent Fairbanks. Please join me in reelecting Bart LeBon.