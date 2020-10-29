You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

LeBon for District 1

To the editor: I am writing to encourage you to consider voting for Bart LeBon for state House.

In my experience, Bart has always been willing to listen to everyone, regardless of party affiliation. He treats all people with respect.

He supports the university and Nanook athletics. He is a perfect example of what university athletics have done for our community, he arrived here in the ‘70s to play basketball, liked the community and stayed. He raised his family here and, unlike many, many others, when he retired he continued to be involved with the community. Even running for office and contributing to the state by giving his expertise to the issues our state government is facing.

He is a terrific advocate for Fairbanks, and I appreciate his willingness to go to Juneau and work for us all.

Please join me in voting for Bart LeBon state House for District 1 on Nov. 3.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.