LeBon for District 1

To the editor: I am writing to encourage you to consider voting for Bart LeBon for state House.
In my experience, Bart has always been willing to listen to everyone, regardless of party affiliation. He treats all people with respect.
He supports the university and Nanook athletics. He is a perfect example of what university athletics have done for our community, he arrived here in the ‘70s to play basketball, liked the community and stayed. He raised his family here and, unlike many, many others, when he retired he continued to be involved with the community. Even running for office and contributing to the state by giving his expertise to the issues our state government is facing.
He is a terrific advocate for Fairbanks, and I appreciate his willingness to go to Juneau and work for us all.
Please join me in voting for Bart LeBon state House for District 1 on Nov. 3.