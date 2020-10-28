LeBon for District 1

To the editor: I have known Bart LeBon since he moved to Fairbanks to attend the University of Alaska Fairbanks and play on the university’s basketball team. I have watched him grow and develop as a husband, father and grandfather. I have also watched Bart grow and develop in his banking and financial career. And I have watched Bart actively serve our community as a volunteer. I have especially appreciated his dedication to giving the youth of our community every possible advantage so they can succeed. I served on an advisory board with Bart and witnessed his ability to listen to all sides of an issue and provide valuable guidance.
In his first term as a legislator in the Alaska state House, Bart proved his ability to work well with other legislators and the administration. Bart’s financial training and background have positioned him well to deal with Alaska’s most-pressing challenge, developing a long-term, balanced and sustainable budget. We need to keep Bart in the state House and benefit from his knowledge, experience and wisdom. One of the things I like most about Bart is that he does not need the job as a state legislator. I am grateful that Bart is willing to continue contributing to Fairbanks as a legislator, and that is what makes him so effective.
Bart is truly a nice guy with a great smile. He has a very steady and even personality that makes him most effective in dealing with other legislators and with his constituents. Bart has the right motivation, the right background and the right commitment to continue serving interior Alaska in the state Legislature. I strongly endorse Bart and urge District 1 voters to cast their ballot for Bart.