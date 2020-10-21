LeBon for District 1

To the editor: I am writing in support of Bart LeBon’s reelection to House District 1. He’s earned it. In the last two years in the Legislature, Bart demonstrated his ability to understand the issues and advocate for Fairbanks by supporting our university, our hospital and our schools. He supported our business community by focusing on the need for a fiscal plan. In short, Bart’s background and breadth of experience prepared him for a time when our Legislature faced challenging budget, policy and political issues.
At a personal level, I had the pleasure of working with Bart on the 2014 Fairbanks Arctic Winter Games Host Society. He was our treasurer, and I was the development manager. Bart brought his financial expertise, steady guidance, and can-do attitude to the Host Society, and we got the job done. We had fun and created lasting friendships and memories.
We need Bart back in Juneau at time when the state will be forced to come to grips with continued fiscal gaps that have dwindled our savings and a need to prioritize our essential public services, especially in the current economy created by the COVID pandemic. We need Bart’s sound judgment and steady hand. Please join me in voting to return Bart LeBon to Juneau to do the hard work ahead.