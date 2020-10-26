You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

LeBon for District 1

To the editor: I met Bart LeBon in the early 1990s and then nearly 10 years later had the opportunity to work with him for the next 18 years. Bart was and is the consummate professional.

He shook up the local commercial market when he came to work at Mt. McKinley Bank by offering commercial borrowers a better deal than they were able to get anywhere else in the state. He worked hard to provide financing at rates that made it easy for his customers to expand and add more employees, thus improving the local economy for all of us.

He provided guidance for new lenders and helped many to become better at their jobs and as a direct result provide their customers a better deal.

His warm and welcoming attitude to customers, employees and others is truly who he is. He cares about his community and wants to improve it for his kids and grandkids.

He has the ability to work with many different personalities, understand complex problems and work for consensus.

Bart is who we need to help lead our state back to prosperity.

Please join me in voting for Bart LeBon for state House District 1 on Nov 3.

 

