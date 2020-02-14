LeBon a true conservative

To the editor: I’ve recently noticed references to Fairbanks Representative Bart LeBon as “anti-life” because of a procedural floor vote on an abortion bill. I, too, was puzzled when I heard what was being said about him, because I know him to be a pro-life supporter. Believing he deserved the benefit of the doubt, I reached out to him to discuss his vote as opposed to assuming the worst about his principles. How soon some forget that last year he voted for an amendment to the budget that would remove state support for abortions. That amendment passed the Legislature.
I’ve known Bart for many years. I know him to be a man of integrity and one who is guided by conservative principles. After his election, he headed to Juneau fully expecting to be in a Republican majority. Instead, he was faced with a difficult decision to stay in a minority caucus and accept the reality of having less effectiveness or join a majority where he could have a very positive influence on the decisions affecting our community. While some are calling him a RINO, remember that Bart didn’t create the political situation he faced last January — he was handed cards to play. Agree or disagree, he played them to provide the greatest possible benefit to Fairbanks and ensure there was a conservative voice at the table where the decisions are made.
I’m glad we have an effective advocate like him working for Fairbanks.