Leaders show up to lead

To the editor: The news on Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and how his trip to Mexico has angered people has been interesting.
It seems Sen. Cruz took off on a trip for warmer weather during one of the worst storms experienced in his state. He has apologized for his lack of awareness on what it looked like to abandon his responsibilities to his constituents. He said no amount of Zoom or phone meetings would be sufficient to take care of what he needed to do. That isn’t the only problem I see. He is an elected official and needs to be a leader by example of how to deal with the particular problems in his area. He also should be there as an empathetic and connected individual who is not removed from the very people he was elected by. He needs to be with them.
This brings me to other people who remove themselves, for whatever reason, from being present for their responsibilities.
I listened to the Fairbanks school district’s board meeting on Tuesday night. There was a discussion about attendance requirements for their meetings. I see a direct correlation between Ted Cruz’s actions and the question of attendance for the board meetings. The board has required teachers to be back in schools, yet there was a lengthy discussion about whether board members could miss meetings, how many meetings, and whether Zoom attendance is acceptable. I suggest that the board is responsible for being leaders by showing up, doing exactly the same as they require of their staff, and being role models for the district to follow.
The school board is experiencing one of the worst health “storms” ever during this pandemic. The board needs to be with their staff and the people of this city, not removed.