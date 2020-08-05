You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Lazy Republicans

To the editor: I generally don’t do the topic of the day, but the Senate leaving its work undone while America is in the middle of both a pandemic and economic crisis seems to me to be obvious evidence that the senators responsible for the recess (cough ... the Republicans) are not worth keeping employed in the job.

While the House passed a bill for dealing with the economic fallout and waits for the Senate, the Senate does essentially nothing. Doing nothing is doing something, the wrong thing considering the situation. Whether this is just laziness or some sort of political power play, which the Republicans have been doing far too much of since Newt Gingrich, doesn’t really matter. It is just wrong.

The Republicans have been given and failed many opportunities to shape up. It is time for those politicians to ship out and be replaced with those who would do the job they are elected to do.

