Law enforcement heroes

To the editor: Why would kids want to be cops? Why wouldn’t they? Three of the attractants to kids are the helpfulness, bravery and heroism of America’s law enforcement. That’s not to say that there are no bad cops in this world. It’s true that there are a few in every police department who lie, cheat and steal, but the same things can be said of any other career. We should not allow the 1% of bad cops to affect our opinion of the 99% who are good cops.
How many times have you had some roadside trouble and the police have been there to help you? Think about how there are so many winter-related accidents here in Alaska, and law enforcement officers are the first ones on scene making sure everyone is OK.
The bravery of law enforcement in America is unparalleled. How much bravery does it take to pursue an armed suspect whether by vehicle or on foot? Can we, as citizens, see ourselves hearing gunshots in the distance and running toward the sound rather than away? How must it feel to be dispatched to a robbery in progress with an armed suspect?
Our men and women in blue are everyday heroes. Do a quick YouTube search and see how easy it is to find police pulling drivers out of burning cars. One pulled a horse out of a burning barn, and recently an officer rescued occupants from a burning building.
The helpfulness, bravery and heroism of America’s law enforcement are more than enough to show that they are a necessary part of society. Kids need to know that law enforcement officers will be there to help them and that there is nothing wrong with looking up to them. Every day, those officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe from those who will harm us. Next time you get pulled over, remember that the officer writing that ticket today could be the one pulling you out of a burning accident tomorrow.