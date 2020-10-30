Kurber for District 4

To the editor: Voters in House District 4 should closely examine and compare the earned credentials of the two candidates.
The incumbent has a pretty thin resume. Aside from gaining his uncle’s District 4 House seat and assisting his brother-in-law in developing the Recall Dunleavy campaign, there isn’t much more to examine. I would pose this question to the incumbent Democrat: Will you vote yes on Measure 1 and Measure 2? I believe his answer is obvious and falls in line with the political divide.
In contrast, the Republican challenger, Keith Kurber, has a strong and earned credentialed background. He is a West Point graduate, a full-bird colonel in the U.S. Army, a combat veteran in Middle East campaigns, a past member of the elite Special Forces, an ordained minister and a humble family man. Keith is adamantly opposed to Measures 1 and 2. He was opposed to the Dunleavy Recall. And, finally, Keith is not an heir to a political district. He’s an independent thinker without deceit to the voting public.
I enthusiastically urge fellow voters in District 4 to turn out on Nov 3 and cast a vote for Keith Kurber.