Letter to the Editor

Kurber for District 4

To the editor: It is my profound honor to write and recommend to the voters in District 4 my friend, Keith Kurber. I have known Keith for several years now, and I find his energy and intensity to be contagious. Alaska is facing challenging times and needs experienced, dedicated leaders to help find the best answers for the situations our state is facing.

Keith Kurber has lived a life of sacrifice and discipline. He is a retired Army colonel of Special Forces (the Green Berets) with decades of military experience. He has a highly trained mind, being a graduate of West Point, and holds a Doctor of Ministry. He also worked six years as a police and fire officer.

Keith is a man of deep faith who founded Harvest Church here in Fairbanks. After retiring from the church, he desires to serve our community in the Alaska state House. He is a family man who has been married to Nola for 37 years and hopes to leave a strong Alaska for his children and grandchildren. Keith is pro-family, pro-law and order, pro-resource development and pro-education. The way forward for Alaska will be hard, but Keith is the kind of high-caliber leader that can help our state reach her full potential.

