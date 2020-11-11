You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Kudos to FMH

To the editor: Fairbanks is most fortunate to have a fine local and regional hospital facility in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. I recently had major surgery and I made an informed and wise choice to use FMH and the excellent team of local medical professionals. The doctors were excellent, the nursing staff was outstanding in every way, and the facilities were world-class. Everything went well for me.

My stay in the hospital was most pleasant thanks to the fine nursing staff. I was discharged on schedule and left with a positive outlook for an improved quality of life. On top of all that, when it came time to be discharged, it was but a short drive to my own home.

In this time of virus concerns, everyone has reason to be cautious and wary. The precautions to prevent infection by this pandemic disease were of the highest professional standards. The hospital is not open to the public, but visitors in the form of one support person per patient are allowed under strict regulations as is consistent with compassionate care and the highest of professional safety standards.

Do not put off needed medical care. Fairbanks should be proud of our fine facility and it deserves our confidence and wholehearted support.

