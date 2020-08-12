You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Kudos for McConnell

To the editor: While vilified by my progressive Democratic colleagues, if you view Washington, D.C. from afar, many of us feel that Majority Leader McConnell is almost single-handedly holding the U.S. government from falling into an abyss. On the one hand he has the perpetually out-of-control President Donald Trump, and on the other hand Pelosi and Schumer with “Dog in the Manger” attitudes that would starve even a dog. Despite all that, he manages to keep Congress going with sniping backbenchers in his own party and outright hostility from the Democrats. As for Trump, McConnell’s quote is still the gold standard on why Impeaching Trump was the dumbest thing ever done by Congress: “You don’t remove a bull in the china shop by running a bulldozer through it.” Enough said!

Regarding Trump, while annoying, there is often a grain of truth in some of his rants. A case in point is voting by mail. As an Alaska Democrat, I oppose this because it will likely kill the Democratic Party in Alaska, and any minority party in all states. Getting your party’s registered voters out to vote with all the proper IDs is an age-old critical campaigning tool. If all you have to do is go around, knock on doors or wherever, collect mail-in votes from your voters and ignore those not leaning your way, then good luck to our great country. What we do need, however, is same-day voter registration for any U.S. citizen that can walk, crawl or roll up to the voting location. Getting it verified is the state’s problem, but it counts. The right of any U.S. citizen to vote should not be abrogated in any way, period.

