Know who you vote for

To the Editor: Before the insurrection of Jan. 6, one hundred and 40-some Republican senators and representatives signed onto a bogus lawsuit to change the results of the election.
When, oh Lord, will your righteous justice fall on this seditious bunch? Their treasonous example was the main reason for the riot of Jan. 6.
Has anyone considered what would have happened had the Trump coup succeeded? You think he would have just led us down to the river to pray? Not bloody likely; that’s not how a fascist regime rolls.
For standing up to the chief Nazi himself, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was censured. Not by the Republican Party, by the way. There is no Republican Party now but the Trump Party. Eric Trump said so himself at the CPAC meeting.
We were real close to losing our democracy on Jan. 6. Had the insurrectionists been more competent, the likes of Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz could be teaching us right now how to make the fascist salute on entering and leaving the room. Wouldn’t that have been fine?
If the Republican Party does not completely implode, they will need people like Lisa Murkowski and the other censured ones to rebuild it after they get rid of the lunatics.
Which brings me to Kelly Tshibaka. She is the gal who so gleefully signed up to oppose Lisa Murkowski. She was brought up here by Dunleavy. It is exactly because of people like her that he is being recalled. All I can say is Google Tshibaka before voting for her.