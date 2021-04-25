You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Know who you vote for

  • Comments

To the Editor: Before the insurrection of Jan. 6, one hundred and 40-some Republican senators and representatives signed onto a bogus lawsuit to change the results of the election.

When, oh Lord, will your righteous justice fall on this seditious bunch? Their treasonous example was the main reason for the riot of Jan. 6.

Has anyone considered what would have happened had the Trump coup succeeded? You think he would have just led us down to the river to pray? Not bloody likely; that’s not how a fascist regime rolls.

For standing up to the chief Nazi himself, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was censured. Not by the Republican Party, by the way. There is no Republican Party now but the Trump Party. Eric Trump said so himself at the CPAC meeting.

We were real close to losing our democracy on Jan. 6. Had the insurrectionists been more competent, the likes of Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz could be teaching us right now how to make the fascist salute on entering and leaving the room. Wouldn’t that have been fine?

If the Republican Party does not completely implode, they will need people like Lisa Murkowski and the other censured ones to rebuild it after they get rid of the lunatics.

Which brings me to Kelly Tshibaka. She is the gal who so gleefully signed up to oppose Lisa Murkowski. She was brought up here by Dunleavy. It is exactly because of people like her that he is being recalled. All I can say is Google Tshibaka before voting for her.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.