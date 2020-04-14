Keep recycling, Fairbanks

To the editor: The Central Recycling Facility is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but Fairbanksans should continue to separate and store recyclable materials in their homes, ready to drop off when it is safe to do so.
The temporary closure of the CRF does not indicate a temporary halt in our waste management crisis. Around the world, and here in Fairbanks, we’re using resources irresponsibly, and too much waste is ending up in our landfill. Landfills are costly to build and maintain (at the expense of taxpayers!), and we have a responsibility to future generations to reduce our waste now.
If you already recycle, you can continue to store your recycling at home, ready to take to the CRF when it reopens. Thank you for your efforts.
If you haven’t sorted out your recycling from your trash before, now is a great time to try it out. Residential recycling is free if you are a resident in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. Find out what you can recycle in Fairbanks on the borough’s website and on Green Star of Interior Alaska’s website (www.iagreenstar.org). Common items include aluminum cans, plastic No. 1 and No. 2 bottles and jugs, mixed paper, cardboard and electronics. Make sure your materials are clean (free from food and other residue) and sorted by type. Don’t forget that the CRF accepts electronics. You can recycle items like computers, televisions, microwaves, printers, cellphones, household batteries and more. The CRF requires you to sort your recycling before dropping it off, so you can get a head start by sorting it now.
Create a home storage system for your recyclables until the CRF reopens — and keep using it even after the CRF reopens. One example of a storage system might be repurposing old totes or sturdy cardboard boxes in an accessible place, like a hallway closet, garage, or Arctic entry and labeling them according to recyclable type. When the CRF reopens and the bins are full, load them directly into your car and bring them to the CRF.
Thank you for your efforts to keep unnecessary waste out of our landfill.