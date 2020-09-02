You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Keep ANWR wild

To the editor: Anyone who takes a giant step for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is taking a giant risk. We do not even know for sure if there is any oil in that location. From recent reporting, it seems as if there would be fewer sources for loan dollars to cover the costs.

By now, I believe that even Senator Stevens would have changed his tune. The science is so strongly against adding carbon emissions to our atmosphere that even he would have acknowledged the need to switch our energy production away from fossil fuels and over to renewable sources. If all electricity were produced from the many renewables, our air would be cleaner and we would not be replacing the life-giving oxygen that we need to breathe with deadly carbon dioxide.

Even if the oil and gas industry ceases producing the fuels for energy needs, they are using the same fuels to manufacture plastics of all kinds. When they discovered this useful material, they assured us that the plastics would be renewable. We now know that is only a partial truth. Most plastics are now in landfills or the oceans where they are being ground into smaller and smaller pieces. These are ingested by sea creatures, some of which we like to eat, so, guess what, we too are eating.

Alaskans love their wild places and many, like the Gwich’in Nation, depend on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge being free and open for wildlife, including the Porcupine Caribou Herd, which migrates to the coastal plain for its annual calving activity. I think even Senator Stevens would have agreed with that at this point in time.

