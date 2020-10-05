You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

To the editor: Is it true? Did our Prevaricator in Chief finally get caught by one of his own lies? Or is this just another lie, perhaps aimed to get enough sympathy votes to win the election or, failing that, to have his vice president in position to pardon him for all his federal crimes? I don’t know. Though I do feel sympathy for anyone who has to suffer from pandemic symptoms, I cannot help but feel that for the politician who has most closely lived the joke “How do you tell when a politician lies? Answer: His lips move” that this feels like karmic justice for his downplaying the pandemic, not implementing the CDC pandemic plans and his encouraging folks to not wear masks.

I do hope that this does encourage people to take anti-virus precautions more seriously. Perhaps even take politics more seriously. Maybe even get the Republican Party back to a position where one can be both a patriot and a Republican and not feel that the leaders are more beholden to foreign or Wall Street interests than they are to the United States of America and its citizens in general.

 

 

