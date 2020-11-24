You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Justice for Fairbanks Four

To the editor: Regarding the city of Fairbanks appealing against justice for Fairbanks Four: I am grieved that our “fair” city has allowed its lawyers to use legalistic maneuvers all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to disown responsibility for the travesty of letting true killers go free and kill more victims while rounding up easier victims of persecutorial pressure and unjustly putting the “Fairbanks Four” in jail for 18 years.

How do our city leaders expect to lessen ongoing problems without righting the wrongs caused by problems in our system?

Every time someone is wrongly accused, the number of victims multiplies. All the more so when the wrong is part of a systemic injustice such as racism. As someone born in Fairbanks in the 1950s, I can attest to racism here.

We cannot have harmony without justice. Our city leaders must stop fighting the responsibility to do what we as a community can do to make a small dent in the enormous injustice done to Marvin Roberts, Eugene Vent, Kevin Pease and George Frese.

The city of Fairbanks should withdraw its petition to the Supreme Court and should do more than just honor the decision of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in this case: It should issue a formal apology to these four wronged men and their communities. The wrong has been deep, wide and insidious. We need to start correcting it.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.