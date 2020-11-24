To the editor: Regarding the city of Fairbanks appealing against justice for Fairbanks Four: I am grieved that our “fair” city has allowed its lawyers to use legalistic maneuvers all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to disown responsibility for the travesty of letting true killers go free and kill more victims while rounding up easier victims of persecutorial pressure and unjustly putting the “Fairbanks Four” in jail for 18 years.
How do our city leaders expect to lessen ongoing problems without righting the wrongs caused by problems in our system?
Every time someone is wrongly accused, the number of victims multiplies. All the more so when the wrong is part of a systemic injustice such as racism. As someone born in Fairbanks in the 1950s, I can attest to racism here.
We cannot have harmony without justice. Our city leaders must stop fighting the responsibility to do what we as a community can do to make a small dent in the enormous injustice done to Marvin Roberts, Eugene Vent, Kevin Pease and George Frese.
The city of Fairbanks should withdraw its petition to the Supreme Court and should do more than just honor the decision of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in this case: It should issue a formal apology to these four wronged men and their communities. The wrong has been deep, wide and insidious. We need to start correcting it.