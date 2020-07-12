To the editor: Thanks to all the folks who take the time to share their photos of the plants and animals around them with the rest of us. From fox kits to dragonflies, at a time when life seems a bit fragile, these photos remind us that life is still the main attraction in this sometimes tenuous sideshow. Thanks, too, to the News-Miner for giving them space on the front page. All this just to raise a smile on the faces of early morning readers. Thanks again.
Just a quick thanks
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported; Fairbanks borough sees highest daily case count since pandemic began
- Fort Wainwright confirms "community spread" of COVID-19 on post
- 49 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska
- Fairbanks woman charged in Jeep, knife attack on boyfriend
- 24 new COVID-19 cases among Fairbanks borough residents, another daily high
- Fairbanks man faces multiple charges after Goldstream incident
- 30 new COVID-19 in Alaska; four in Fairbanks North Star Borough
- State reports 17th Alaska death related to COVID-19
- Two men flee into frigid Chena River to elude Fairbanks police
- Wasilla man missing after ATV swept into Copper River
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.