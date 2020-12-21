You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Jerome, kindly stand down

To the editor: This letter is in response to Scott Jerome’s letter in the Dec. 17 issue of the Daily News Miner.

Mr. Jerome, I take personal exception to your comments blasting Coach Erik Largen for making the comments he did when he learned the UAF administration’s decision to end the season for hockey and basketball.

Let’s look at this a little bit closer ... if Coach Largen would have been allowed the decency of being informed prior to the announcement if this decision to the public, he may have reacted differently. That did not happen and now Chancellor White is making apologies to try and keep the peace with Nanook supporters.

As a former coach at UAF yourself, Mr. Jerome, you should understand, that as a coach who has witnessed how hard his team has been preparing to compete, weight training, and in the classroom, the very least he can do is speak up for his athletes. It’s a show of support for them and their work ethic, regardless of the outcome.

Coach Largen was asking for the possibility of other solutions. Maybe he was really asking his superiors for some communication of some kind to understand what solutions had already been looked at and discussed behind the scenes that will not only affect his athletes but his staff.

The coaching staff and athletes are very much aware of the reality of COVID-19, they don’t need an epidemiologist, virologist or a medical statistician (silly statement on your part, Mr. Jerome).

The decision has been made and has been reported as final. We can all live with that, it’s not what any of us were hoping for, but not completely unexpected due to the pandemic. We all want out student-athletes to be safe and healthy, without question that is most important.

So let’s not lose our minds over misunderstanding a coach who’s going to bat for his players due to the poor handling of communication on the managements part.

 

