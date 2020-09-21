Jackson for City Council

To the editor: We are very fortunate to have someone of Montean Jackson’s caliber running for Fairbanks City Council. Montean knows Fairbanks. She grew up here, attended city schools, earned a degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and recently retired from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, where she taught and mentored many of our young people.
Montean is a strong leader who will use her extensive financial experience to help the city maintain a balanced budget. She supports education, public safety, social justice and economic and workforce development.
A good listener, and empathetic by nature, she is able to understand diverse viewpoints. Montean knows the issues facing us because she is a lifelong Alaskan and because she has dealt with many of them as she served on numerous boards, committees, and commissions.
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, I urge you to elect a leader who is smart, highly qualified, and fair. Elect Montean Jackson to City Council Seat F.