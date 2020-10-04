To the editor: I am writing in support of Montean Jackson, candidate for City Council Seat F. A lifelong Fairbanksan, Montean is a product of its public schools, a graduate of UAF, and has served on numerous community nonprofits. She truly knows and understands our community.
In the many years I have known Montean, she has steadfastly embodied her values and beliefs. She stands for strong community engagement, community health and safety, a strong educational system (K-12 and beyond) and advocates for social justice. She has worked for decades to promote a healthy community and increase public safety. With a keen ability to listen to all sides and perspectives and with measured, realistic responses to budgetary matters, Montean will be an asset to the City Council.
Local elections give power to our individual voices, so please vote on Oct. 6. And I hope you will vote for Montean Jackson for City Council Seat F.