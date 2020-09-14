You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Jackson for City Council

To the editor: It is my pleasure to support Ms. Montean Jackson for Seat F of the City Council.

Ms. Jackson is a lifelong Alaskan, a native of Fairbanks and a University of Alaska Fairbanks alum who graduated with leadership honors.

With years of community service, youth engagement, and volunteer work, Ms. Jackson has distinguished herself as a conscientious and energetic pioneer in the field of working with troubled youth. She has worked with many diverse cultures and is a licensed social worker.

For 15 years, she was a dedicated faculty member at the UAF Community and Technical College. In addition to serving students, she was an active member of the Cultural Diversity Committee, the Diversity Recruitment/Retention Strategies Committee, the Multi-Cultural Advisory Board, the Black Awareness Student Union and the Chancellor’s Forum on Recruitment/Retention Strategies.

She served as co-chair of the United Way Fairbanks campaign, is dedicated to the city of Fairbanks and has an eagerness to make a difference to benefit all community members.

A vote for Montean Jackson for Fairbanks City Council Seat F is a vote for a person who strongly supports our youth and education. She will promote public safety and climate change responsiveness while exercising fiscal responsibility. What more can we ask for in these challenging times? A dedicated, thoughtful, and knowledgeable individual who is passionate about the community and the people who live there. For all these reasons, I encourage you to join me in supporting Montean at the ballot box on Oct. 6.

 

