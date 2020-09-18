To the editor: City voters who cast their ballot for Montean Jackson for City Council Seat F will elect the following:
1. A hometown representative who knows Fairbanks. Montean was born and raised here, attended elementary and secondary schools in the district and received her degrees from the University of Fairbanks.
2. A smart woman savvy in human relations and computer technology. Montean’s skills and experience benefited the community during her employment in local clinics, the university system and the school district.
3. A visionary and organizer who served on the governing boards of community nonprofit organizations with the ultimate purpose to build community. I personally witnessed her considerable energy and leadership skills at work when serving on the board of the JP Jones Community Development Center. During Montean’s tenure as president, the JP Jones CDC offered reading programs for preschoolers, summer math and science camps for school-age students, monthly lunches for seniors, health fairs and seasonal holiday gatherings. Despite her self-professed lack of a green thumb, Montean saw the value of growing a vegetable and flower garden and building a nature habitat on the center’s city block. To achieve her overarching vision of community building, Montean used her smarts to identify resources, her collaborative skills to work with people of different backgrounds and interests, and her energy to be there from setup to takedown. And her outgoing personality kept a smile on her face during it all.
4. Last, but not least, this smart, energetic, organized, compassionate and outgoing visionary has a lively sense of humor. Who does not appreciate that quality these days?
With the votes of city residents, Montean Jackson can continue to contribute her strengths, skills and experience to build the community we all want to live in.