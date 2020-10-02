You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Jackson for City Council

To the editor: I have known Montean Jackson for about 20 years, and all the time has been primarily a working relationship, she always kept me informed about school district policy changes when they involved student discipline and the best possible solution for the district concerning students.

Montean has that “never give up” attitude for the students, and working to bring the J.P. Jones Community Center back to life was an ever ending battle. Montean’s work ethic continued after the J.P. Jones Community Center building reconstruction was complete and ensured programs and necessary training for the southside community.

As the director of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s SMART Program, for students who received discipline for one reason or another, she always assured the students if they completed their school work and followed the rules, they would be successful. They would try her at times, but once they listened and improved their work, they did not want to return to their school. Montean is tough, can be compassionate and always does what’s best for the situation and circumstances at hand for the best possible outcome.

Montean has integrity, honestly and great knowledge and is not afraid to ask the tough questions. If the answer is not available at the moment, she will find the answer. Her volunteer work for the Fairbanks community is impeccable. Please vote for Montean Jackson for City Council.

