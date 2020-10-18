You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

It's not our money

To the editor: “Since this is an era when many people are concerned about ‘fairness’ and ‘social justice,’ what is your ‘fair share’ of what someone else has worked for?” — Dr. Thomas Sowell, Economic “Giant” at the Hoover Institution.

Dr. Sowell illustrates and exposes the greed of those wanting to pass Ballot Measure 1. It illustrates the selfishness of the entitlement philosophy.

If I work hard to earn money just as those who worked to obtain oil up north, then should I be paying someone else part of my money? Why? What makes those of you liberals who want to raid the oil companies think you are entitled to other people’s money?

I would not blame the oil companies for picking up and moving out of this state. The money they make in oil is their hard-earned money, not our money. Pick any business in town. Do you deserve a portion of what that business has earned? No you don’t, nor do I.

Vote no on Ballot Measure 1 and preserve the integrity of the work ethic!

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.