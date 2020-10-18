It's not our money

To the editor: “Since this is an era when many people are concerned about ‘fairness’ and ‘social justice,’ what is your ‘fair share’ of what someone else has worked for?” — Dr. Thomas Sowell, Economic “Giant” at the Hoover Institution.
Dr. Sowell illustrates and exposes the greed of those wanting to pass Ballot Measure 1. It illustrates the selfishness of the entitlement philosophy.
If I work hard to earn money just as those who worked to obtain oil up north, then should I be paying someone else part of my money? Why? What makes those of you liberals who want to raid the oil companies think you are entitled to other people’s money?
I would not blame the oil companies for picking up and moving out of this state. The money they make in oil is their hard-earned money, not our money. Pick any business in town. Do you deserve a portion of what that business has earned? No you don’t, nor do I.
Vote no on Ballot Measure 1 and preserve the integrity of the work ethic!