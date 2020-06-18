It's not blackface

To the editor: Let’s get real about blackface. A person dressing like a particular character, in this case Madea, for a Halloween party is not doing “blackface.” They are dressing up like that character. If one were going to play Mr. Spock, they would be pale with green undertones. If one were going to play me, they would have Goth white makeup without the black eyes and lips, as I am incredibly pale. Skin tone is part of the appearance of the character.
The point being, playing dress up in such a way that people will be able to identify your character is not hostile or racist. It is completely different than blackface. Blackface is an expression of ridicule toward people of African ancestry. To act like the two situations are the same is disingenuous.
It would be good to not try to make a shocking and sensational story where there is none.