Letter to the Editor

Is Alaska becoming Elbonia?

To the editor: Our adult son recently visited Fairbanks for the holidays. On his return trip, he was delayed in SeaTac, where he tested the internet download speed and got 230 Mbps download on the free wifi. I tested my ACS connection in Fairbanks at the same time and got 0.27 Mbps download, yes, that is “point” 27. My son said his low-rent, old funky apartment in New York gets 500 Mbps download on the ethernet. The global average wireless download speed by nation is 74. Alaska has the slowest average internet speed of any of the 50 states, at 17. Fairbanks’ internet service providers offer abysmal options.

Alaska has for decades relied on oil to sustain our economy, and that strategy is clearly no longer working. Not only are we not willing to tax the oil companies a fair share (an aside, oil is the most profitable business that has ever existed, with most profits leaving the state with rich corporations and executives), but oil prices are now too low to sustain our state government. With most states and countries making efforts to move to lower carbon energy solutions, oil is a dinosaur, so to speak. Clinging to what worked 50 years ago won’t make us more successful.

If Alaskans want to see a strong state economy, there is no choice but to make it a digital economy; that’s where the world went decades ago, while Alaska remained in outer Elbonia, up to our necks in mud. It’s time to get some serious investment in bandwidth, or we will be forever a backwater dependent on the federal government.

