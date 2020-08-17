You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the editor

Irresponsible demonstrators

To the editor: Saturday afternoon’s rally of supporters of Donald Trump and the Fairbanks Police Department demonstrated their irresponsibility toward the COVID-19 spread in Fairbanks.

None of the 50 or so demonstrators supporting Trump’s reelection and supporting the Fairbanks Police Department who rallied in front of the Fairbanks Police Department headquarters was wearing a face mask. Social distancing was not present at all. They created conditions that could possibly have created a super-spreader event. We will see in two or three weeks if there is an increase of COVID-19 cases in Fairbanks because of their irresponsible behavior.

One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 is for people to wear face masks, especially if anyone is in a space where physical distancing is not possible.

The opponents of the Fairbanks Police Department who also were demonstrating Saturday afternoon, almost all of them practiced social distancing and all wore face masks. It can be said that participants in the movement for Fairbanks Police accountability acted responsibly, wore face masks, and practiced social distancing whenever possible. They are a model to be followed in the city that is called the Golden Heart of Alaska.

 

