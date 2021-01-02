You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Investing in tourism

To the editor: Travel is essential to the American and local economy, providing an indispensable source for entrepreneurship and job creation. Travel jobs include those in transportation, hotels, restaurants, entertainment and many other fields. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that every major industry was down due to the pandemic in June 2020 from June 2019. However, the leisure and hospitality sector lost the most jobs, dropping more than 32% from June 2019 – a loss of 13,800 jobs. Interior tourism and related businesses employed 4,800 last June compared to 8,100 individuals in June 2019 – a 41% decline. Working for an Alaska-owned and operated tour company and as a Fairbanksan, I can attest to the impact of these devastating losses.

The destination marketing organization for the region, Explore Fairbanks, facing a 51% reduction in revenue in April, immediately imposed cuts in personnel from 27 team members, including seasonal and part time, in summer 2019 to 12 this past summer and salary reductions for remaining staff.

Despite these devastating losses in the tourism industry and its nonprofit marketing arm, Fairbanks City Council member Aaron Gibson, supported by members Jim Clark and Lonnie Marney, recently sought to further reduce Explore Fairbanks’ funding by another 5%. Gratefully, three council members – Valerie Therrien. June Rogers and Shoshana Kun – and Mayor Matherly opposed this last-minute maneuver.

Showing resiliency, Explore Fairbanks has worked aggressively on a campaign targeted to locals, in-state and national travelers to inform on how to travel responsibly in this pandemic environment as well as what local tourism businesses have done to address guest safety, provide clarity on the state mandates for travelers, and invite all to enjoy our community when they’re ready.

Investing in tourism marketing means investing in job recovery for our local community. 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.