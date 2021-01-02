To the editor: Travel is essential to the American and local economy, providing an indispensable source for entrepreneurship and job creation. Travel jobs include those in transportation, hotels, restaurants, entertainment and many other fields. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that every major industry was down due to the pandemic in June 2020 from June 2019. However, the leisure and hospitality sector lost the most jobs, dropping more than 32% from June 2019 – a loss of 13,800 jobs. Interior tourism and related businesses employed 4,800 last June compared to 8,100 individuals in June 2019 – a 41% decline. Working for an Alaska-owned and operated tour company and as a Fairbanksan, I can attest to the impact of these devastating losses.
The destination marketing organization for the region, Explore Fairbanks, facing a 51% reduction in revenue in April, immediately imposed cuts in personnel from 27 team members, including seasonal and part time, in summer 2019 to 12 this past summer and salary reductions for remaining staff.
Despite these devastating losses in the tourism industry and its nonprofit marketing arm, Fairbanks City Council member Aaron Gibson, supported by members Jim Clark and Lonnie Marney, recently sought to further reduce Explore Fairbanks’ funding by another 5%. Gratefully, three council members – Valerie Therrien. June Rogers and Shoshana Kun – and Mayor Matherly opposed this last-minute maneuver.
Showing resiliency, Explore Fairbanks has worked aggressively on a campaign targeted to locals, in-state and national travelers to inform on how to travel responsibly in this pandemic environment as well as what local tourism businesses have done to address guest safety, provide clarity on the state mandates for travelers, and invite all to enjoy our community when they’re ready.
Investing in tourism marketing means investing in job recovery for our local community.