Interior, be counted

To the editor: Census activities in urban Alaska have started. Please take the small amount of time that being counted requires.
Who? Everyone. The Constitution requires a count of everyone residing in the United States, citizen and noncitizen alike, every 10 years. The information you provide is confidential. Only the numbers, not the personal information, are public.
Why? The census count is used for redistricting purposes every 10 years. In 2021, the state will be redrawing legislative district lines again. Any area where people are not counted risks losing some representation in the Alaska Legislature. With the rapid rise of population in the Mat-Su Borough in the last 10 years, Interior Alaskans need to make sure that we are completely counted, so that the additional legislators that are assigned to the Mat-Su do not come from our area.
In addition, a whole decade of federal funding is largely based on population. For our fair share of representation and funding, we need to participate for the best count possible.
When? Census mailings began March 12. You have the option to respond online, by phone, or by mail. There will be several reminders through March and April.
Invitations will be left at physical residences of post office box holders in March.
April 1 is Census Day.
Household visits begin to nonrespondents on May 13.
Self-response closes on July 31.
More information about the 2020 census is available online at alaskacounts.org/faq
Alaska had the lowest participation in the census of all the states in 2010. Let’s participate to make a difference in 2020.