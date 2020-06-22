Letter to the editor

Insect eradication

To the editor: I live on Chena Ridge on three acres with many flowering tree and shrubs, garden flowers, and thousands of wild blooms such as wild roses and bluebells. I was taking a rest from splitting firewood and noticed something very strange. Everything was completely quiet, no birds singing, no buzz of insects. As I took an inventory around the property, there were no flying insects. An exhaustive search revealed not a single bee, wasp or butterfly in the air or on any flower.

I had noticed an advertisement for insect control in the driveway across the street. When I talked to the woman who was renting the place, she said the landlord had recently ordered insect control spraying. When she watched them spraying she thought it was unusual that they were spraying up into the tree canopy.

I realize it seems trivial worry about mass loss of insects when we are faced with a viral pandemic, our economy is tanking and we are facing serious questions of systemic inequalities. These are complex problems that require that need complex solutions. Stopping mass loss of necessary and beneficial insects is much simpler. Stop allowing indiscriminate injections of poisons and biocides into our air.

The most ironic and tragic part of the spraying is that I had to use mosquito dope before the spraying, after the spraying and now. It was only the insects that pollinated my garden, wild flowers, apple tree, choke cherry trees and lilacs that disappeared.

 

 

 

