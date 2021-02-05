Indivisible

To the editor: I’m not sure if more purified echo chambers are the solution. We need our vigorous debate to steer clear of judging one another’s souls, intentions and worth to get out of the situation we are in. Focus on the merits, not on the messenger. Anything less and we’re reduced to participants of a colossal arm wrestling match. No brother/sisterhood, no neighborhood, just broken arms.
Reconciliation comes in the form of trust. Trust that you love your country, trust that I love my country, and ultimately, trust that a democratic republic like ours, our Constitution, is the best chance to stabilize the ocean of different opinions constantly threatening to engulf us. It isn’t perfect, it never has been or will be. The aspiration from the very beginning has always been to “become” more perfect. We only fail on this endless journey by turning our backs to each other.
If you’re inclined to find your comfort in gatherings of like mind and persuasion, let me extend a caution: The fires we stoke today may need the water from others tomorrow. How far should we be from each other when we’re all called to tamp down the inferno? And who will have the water and who will have the fire?
America has distinguished itself amongst all other nations by insulating itself from the effects of factions. We owe a great deal to James Madison and like minded revolutionaries who created a system that prioritized liberty in the face of constant disagreement. If you aren’t a student of Madison’s Federalist Paper No. 10, and are prone to use “constitutional right” as the impenetrable shield to all of your arguments, I invite you to more than skim it, but examine it over and over until its theories sink in.
We know now that what came from our Founding Fathers was the world’s greatest fire insurance policy. We call it the United States Constitution.