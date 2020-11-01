You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Independent? No Way!

To the editor: So, orthopedic doctor Al Gross called me asking for my support for his maiden voyage into politics – the first time out of the box and running for U.S. senator. Said he was an “independent” so he could represent all Alaskans better that way.

Surprised me that, of all people, he’d call me. He had to know my conservative background as a very involved Alaska businessman and former Alaska state senator. And he had to know, based on my background experience, I’d ask some tough questions. First, he had no political resume at all. Then, he had no community involvement to speak of. But, most importantly, was when I asked, “OK, Al. If you are by chance elected, what caucus would you join?” Al’s response was very circular. He tried to convince me that he didn’t need to join either one. He said being independent he could be more effectively work both sides of the aisle. But, based on my own years of involvement at both state and national levels, I know that’s just not how it works.

Our conversation went on kind of like, “Al. This is Ralph you’re talking to. We both know if you aren’t in one or other of the caucuses, you get no committee assignments and you have no pull with either side of the aisle.”

Finally, Al admitted that, if elected, he would join the Democratic caucus — chaired by New York Democrat Chuck Schumer.

So, Al. Why try to tell us you are an “independent” when you fully intend to join the Democrats? Why dress up in a suit of dishonesty? An old mentor once told me, “If they’ll lie to you once, they’ll lie to you always.”

We deserve better than that.

