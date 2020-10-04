To the editor: I am pleased to support Donald Crocker for FNSB Assembly Seat D. Donald is a knowledgeable, hardworking educator who understands and supports education at all levels as essential to building a stronger community. Donald supports and respects the science and scientific research that is needed to combat climate change, improve our air quality and improve public health outcomes during a pandemic. Donald values listening, communication and working cooperatively with a variety of people and agencies. Integrity, honesty and transparency are top priorities for Donald Crocker.
This is in stark contrast with his opponent, Tammie Wilson, who in the past has accepted donations from Americans for Prosperity (AFP) and supported their agenda. She has a proven record of not supporting education at any level and repeated denial and disregard of scientific information related to public health. Ask her who she has accepted campaign donations from this election. Notice the list of contributors at the bottom of an ad.
We need independent-minded assembly members who do not take money from outside interest groups like AFP. Other great independent candidates for state and national elections who refuse to take money from outside interests are Alyse Galvin for House of Representatives, Dr. Al Gross for U.S. Senate and Marna Sanford for state Senate District B. We need all of their independent voices to place Alaskans first in their decision-making and not party.
Please consider voting for Donald Crocker for Assembly Seat D on Oct. 6 and the above candidates on Nov. 3.