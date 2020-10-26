To the editor:I am surprised to hear so many voices accusing independent political candidates of really being Democrats. I must guess that these accusers are Republican since I have yet to hear anyone accusing these independent candidates of hiding Republican affiliations as might be the case if the accuser were a Democrat. Perhaps it is time the accusers give some thought as to why a person might decide to identify as an independent.
I am an independent. At one time I voted for candidates based on their platforms. I voted sometimes for Republican candidates, sometimes for Democrats and occasionally for the Green Party. As the Republican Party moved further to the right and candidates ceased to represent my views and concerns as a moderate fiscal conservative, my votes for Republicans were less frequent. Now, after the last four years, I find it impossible to vote Republican no matter how much I like the individual candidate.
Many of the other independents I know are former Republicans who find, like I do, that the party no longer reflects their values. A smaller number are former Democrats. Some lifelong Republican friends have even switched to the Democratic Party, not because they suddenly became “liberals” but because there was no longer any room for moderates with the Republicans.
Rather than accusing Marna Sanford, Alyse Galvin and Al Gross of lying about their affiliation, we might better spend our time asking why so many Alaskans find an independent candidate preferable to one from either of the major parties. And if independents, even those with quite conservative platforms, do find it preferable to join up with Democrats, what is the Republican Party doing wrong?
Sanford met with me at the beginning of her campaign even though I am not in her district. We talked about preserving gun rights, increasing Alaska hire on natural resource extraction projects and keeping more revenue from those projects in Alaska. The fact that she took the time to visit an elder who she knew could not vote for her indicated to me that she will represent the Interior well, including all us moderate conservatives.